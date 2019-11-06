Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

After receiving a complaint that James S. Lenzer, 58, of Shelter Island was driving a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, police stopped him on North Ferry Road on Oct. 31 at about 9 p.m. He was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with open alcohol in the vehicle and resisting arrest.

Mr. Lenzer was held overnight and arraigned the next day in Shelter Island Justice Court.

He was released without bail, on his own recognizance, and ordered to return to court at a later date.

Mason M. Marcello 18, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on Nov. 3 at around midnight when he was stopped by police for failure to signal. Both Mr. Marcello and his passenger, William L. Voelim, 18, of Center Moriches, were arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana. They were released on their own recognizance and issued appearance tickets for Justice Court. Mr. Marcello was also ticketed for making an improper/unsafe turn without signaling.

Following a police investigation, Scott G. Sivco, 30, of Shelter Island was arrested on Nov. 4 at an Island business and charged with criminal trespass in the 3rd degree. He was arraigned in Justice Court, released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court at a later date.

Summonses

Abenaa E. Shine of Shirley was ticketed on Cedar Avenue on Oct. 29 for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

Michael D. Sherman of Watermill was stopped on South Ferry Road on Oct. 29 for driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent.

Officers issued Gonzalez L. Manuel de Jesus of Greenport three tickets on Oct. 30 on West Neck Road for driving without a license and with inadequate or no brake lights and for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Tamer Pepemehmetoglu of Greenport was stopped on South Ferry Road on Nov. 3 for driving while using a portable electronic device.

Accidents

Cheryl Brown of Shelter Island reported that she was driving northbound on Lake Drive when she hit a deer. There was minor damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Other reports

On Oct. 30, police attended Suffolk County training on confronting an active shooter and on basic survival techniques.

The next day, police received information about an on-going case of fraud. A caller told police that trees were being cut down in Hay Beach; they were being trimmed by the Shelter Island Highway Department.

High winds on Nov. 1 resulted in eight reports of trees and limbs brought down and blocking roadways in the Center, West Neck and Menantic. Some involved wires and PSEG responded. The Highway Department cleared the roads.

A caller reported a cracked pole in the Center and another report was received about a boat breaking free from a dock.

On Nov. 1, a Ram Island caller requested an extra patrol after garbage was left on the property.

On the same day, a caller filed an affidavit of trespass and a caller reported, for information purposes only, receiving unwanted telephone calls.

Police received an anonymous complaint on Nov. 2 about excessive noise caused by a Center resident working on a truck. When police arrived, the work on the truck had been completed.

A dinghy was reported tied to a mooring in Hay Beach on Nov. 4; it was moved to the Police Department impound lot.

That day, a driver told police smoke and flames were coming from her vehicle parked in the Cartwright area. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames. The vehicle was towed.

Fifteen distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops during the week resulted in five tickets and three warnings.

In other incidents, police responded to three lost and found reports, helped two residents in their homes, opened two vehicles with the keys locked inside, disposed of numerous expired medications and followed up on two welfare inquiries.

Alarms

A fire alarm at a West Neck residence on Oct. 30 was set off by a faulty smoke detector. A wrong pass code activated a residential alarm at a Hay Beach home on Nov. 1, and a burglary alarm in the Center on Nov. 4 was set off accidentally.

Animal incidents

Dogs at large were reported in the Center on Oct. 29 but were gone when police arrived. Police also responded to a call about barking dogs in the Center on that date but heard no barking during a 10-minute period.

An injured deer, reported shot in the Center on Nov. 3, was dead when police arrived.

An officer responded to a call about a bat loose in a Ram Island home on Nov. 2. He threw a blanket over the bat and released it outside.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, 3 and 4.

Comments

