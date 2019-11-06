Town Board accepts gift of new senior bus

Finally dismissing concerns about the costs connected to a new bus for the Senior Center, the Town Board Friday accepted the gift of a new 18-passenger vehicle from the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island.

The offer has been pending for more than two years since former councilwoman and Foundation President Chris Lewis first raised the issue. Ms. Lewis has spoken about the need to replace an aging vehicle that was no longer being used because of leaks in rainy weather and discomfort for passengers.

The bus is needed to transport seniors unable to drive or arrange their own rides to doctors’ appointments, as well as to afford the growing senior population on the Island with the ability to attend special events on- and off-Island.

In addition, the bus can also be used by other town departments, including the Recreation Department and Shelter Island School to transport athletes to practices and games. Seniors would have first preference for its use and a special agreement will have to be drafted to share use of the bus with the school district.

Wetlands permit hearing

The Town Board held a public hearing on an application for a wetlands permit filed by Barbara DeCarlo Lane of 84 Peconic Avenue to allow her to remove an existing one-story dwelling and build a new two-story house on the same footprint; build a 6-foot by 12-foot covered porch, a Bilco door cellar entrance; and remove a rear wood arbor to reconstruct an existing two-vehicle garage and outdoor shower attached to the rear of the garage.

Architect Michele Wagner-Nebbia of West Sayville was on hand to respond to questions about the project.

Comments from the board indicated the permit will be granted at a subsequent meeting with a few stipulations, including installation of a new bulkhead to mitigate erosion.

In other actions, the Town Board:

• Held a public hearing at which there were no comments about how to expend $13,570 in Federal Community Grant Funds that can be used for such projects as housing rehabilitation, public services, improvements and facilities and administration and planning.

• Authorized the Public Works Department to advertise for bids for a steel structure roof to protect equipment at the Recycling Center.

• Approved by vote of 4-0, with Councilman Albert Dickson absent, requests for Robert Grosbard of 74D North Cartwright Road to relocate a riparian stake, mooring and pulley system in Coecles Harbor and for Andrew Langham of 34 Stearns Point Road to install a mooring in West Neck Bay.

• Appointed Coco Le Thuman of Mattituck as a part-time temporary leave replacement clerk to serve the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Water Advisory Committee and Waterways Management Advisory Council at a rate of $24.50 per hour retroactive to Oct. 29.

