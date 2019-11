In honor of Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, the Shelter Island Recreation Department will be collecting old cell phones at the FIT center.

“Cell Phones for Soldiers” is a cell phone recycling program that takes the proceeds from donated cell phones and uses them to purchase pre-paid calling cards for America’s troops. If you have any old cell phones that you would like to donate to this cause, please drop them off at the FIT center during open hours.

