Islander plans French bistro in Greenport Village

Emily Demarchelier of Shelter Island is prposing a new French bistro featuring baguettes and wine for Main Street in Greenport Village.

A site plan for the property at 471 Main St. currently before the Village Planning Board proposes interior renovations to accommodate a cafe and bar next to Stirling Sake.

At the Planning Board meeting Thursday, Ms. Demarchelier said the restaurant, informally named The Demarchelier Bistro, will be open year-round.

Ms. Demarchelier said she partially manages her family’s popular French restaurant in Manhattan, Demarchelier, which has been open since 1978.

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, Ms. Demarchelier said. Hours are tentatively 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., but are subject to change.

She said she’s familiar with Greenport and does not plan to keep the bistro open late. She does not anticipate hosting live music.

“We don’t want to push it too late — we’re not looking to be a nightclub,” she said. “We just want people to enjoy good food and wine.”

Planning board member John Cotugno expressed concern with the current plans. He said the front door should swing outward, but in the plans it swings inward.

Architect Robert Brown said the rear door opens out and he will review the plans and entry requirements for the property.

The pre-submission conference for the property, which formerly housed antique and furniture store Gallery 429, is due back on the Planning Board agenda at the next meeting Dec. 8.

