Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Oct. 21, as reported by the court. Judge Helen Rosenblum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges, and were assessed a state surcharge in addition to fines.

David E. Astorr of East Hampton, a parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Yerison E. Collado Pena of Freeport, safety violations, fined $250.

Howard R. Harris of East Hampton, a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Christoph M. Mueller of Sagaponack, a parking violation, fined $100 plus $25.

Ismael Rivera Vargas of Shelter Island to unlicensed operation, fined $250 plus $93.

Nicholas R. Safford of Brooklyn, a parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Joel Silva of San Jose, Calif., a registration violation, fined $75 plus $93.

Doreen M. Tibbetts of East Hampton. a registration violation, fined $75 plus $93.

Juan R. Torres of Mattituck, a seatbelt violation, fined $50 plus $93.

Twenty-one cases were adjourned to later dates, eight at the request of the court and 13 at the request of defendants or their attorneys.

