Shelter Island Reporter obituary

Patricia Hally Mohlere of Sag Harbor died on Nov. 5, 2019, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. She was 73.

Known to her family and close friends as Patsy, she was a longtime member and past president of the Bridgehampton Association and volunteered for many years with St. Ann’s Episcopal Church Thrift Shop in Bridgehampton.

Born in Montclair, N.J. on March 3, 1946, the daughter of Irwin William Hally and Elizabeth Dinkel Hally, Patsy grew up in Swarthmore, Pa.

She graduated from Swarthmore High School; earned an associate’s degree at Centenary Junior College in Hackettstown, N.J. in 1966; and a bachelor’s degree in history in 1968 at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., where she met Richard Mohlere.

Patsy and Rich were married on Feb. 15, 1969 in Swarthmore, and moved to Fort Benning, Ga., where their first child, Lisabeth, was born. When the Army sent Rich to Vietnam in 1970, Patsy returned to her family’s home in Swarthmore until he returned in 1971. The couple moved to Summit, N.J., where their second and third daughters, Gretchen and Lee, were born. Patsy was an active volunteer in civic and charitable organizations there and Richard worked in finance.

The family spent every summer on Shelter Island. Patsy and Rich relocated to the East End in 1999, living on Shelter Island in the summers and Bridgehampton in the winters for seven years. After winterizing their Shelter Island house, they lived there full-time from 2006 until 2012, when they moved to Sag Harbor.

Besides her community service, Patsy was well known among family and friends for her keen sense of fashion, home decorating and gardening. Both she and Rich were celebrated by their three daughters in 2016 with a 70th birthday party at the Bridgehampton Club beach pavilion.

Besides her husband, Patsy is survived by daughters Lisabeth Harris (Derek) of Oyster Bay; Gretchen Brown (Ethan) of Wellesley, Mass.; and Lee Mohlere of Southampton; her brother, Carl Hally of Folly Beach, S.C.; and six grandchildren: Jasper, Grady and Hally Brown; Luke and India Harris; and Nina Mohlere.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 7 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 18 James Lane in East Hampton. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Bridgehampton Association at P.O. Box 507, Bridgehampton, NY 11932, and to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, for which donations may be made online.

