Harvest Festival at the manor

SYLVESTER MANOR PHOTOS
On Oct. 26, Sylvester Manor hosted its Harvest Festival, a celebration of farm, food and musical traditions. Pictured is Tracy McCarthy, manor director of operations, with a face-painted guest.
Guests plant a new crop with, standing, Bennett Konesni, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm co-founder.
Activities included hayrides; kids crafts and games; face painting; flower crown making; sack races; windmill-inspired cornhole, and a farm-themed photo booth with fun, seasonal props. Pictured is Islander Sarah Shepherd making flower crowns.
Comments
comments