Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Raymond J. Gonzales, 50, of Shelter Island was stopped by police on Manwaring Road on Nov. 7 for driving a vehicle with a broken windshield. Following an investigation, he was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana, issued a field appearance ticket and instructed to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

The next day, police stopped John G. Barrett, 62, of Shelter Island on South Ferry Road for driving a vehicle with less than two headlights. He was subsequently issued a field appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana, released on his own recognizance and told to appear in Justice Court at a future date.

Tickets

Saharat Nikornpan of Island Park was ticketed on South Ferry Road on Nov. 5 for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

On Nov. 8, Wilber A. Hernandez Leon of Manorville was given a summons on South Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while using with a portable electronic device.

Sixteen distracted driving enforcement and traffic stops were conducted every day between Nov. 5 and 11 in the Center, West Neck and the Heights, resulting in nine warnings and the two tickets above.

Accidents

Lawrence J. Bressler Jr. of East Hampton and Matthew M. Burmeister of Shirley had both driven on board a South Ferry boat on Nov. 6. The motion when the boat was docking caused Mr. Bressler’s vehicle to roll into the rear bumper of Mr. Burmeister’s vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to his vehicle and also damage to the front end of Mr. Bressler’s.

Other reports

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) investigated two reports of fires during the week. On Nov. 6, the SIFD responded to a structure fire on the side of a Longview residence. Before police and the SIFD arrived, the homeowner had started to put out the fire with a garden hose; the remaining fire was extinguished by the SIFD. An unattended, previously lit candle was recovered at the site and could not be ruled out as the cause of the fire. The fire was classified as accidental and non-criminal. There were no reported injuries to the two residents or responding firefighters. (The Reporter posted this incident on our website on Nov. 6.)

On Nov. 8, a Hay Beach caller told police that sparks and smoke were coming from a surge protector in the basement. The SIFD responded and determined that a short in the electrical system was causing the problem.

An officer on patrol saw a disabled vehicle in the middle of a roadway on Nov. 5 and conducted traffic until the vehicle could be towed.

Police received a complaint on Nov. 5 about hunters. It was determined that the hunters had permission to hunt on the property, which is owned by the town and Suffolk County.

A caller told police that a wire had fallen on a Center roadway on Nov. 5. The wires were not live; police moved them off the road and notified PSEG.

On Nov. 6, a patrolling officer saw a large tree limb blocking a roadway in Hay Beach. Traffic cones were set up and the Highway Department notified.

Police delivered an affidavit of trespass to a resident in Menantic on Nov. 6. A confidential investigation into a drug case was also initiated on that day.

A caller told police on Nov. 6 that while backing out of a West Neck driveway, the vehicle’s rear tire went into a ditch. A towing company responded; there was no damage to the vehicle or the property.

Police received a complaint at headquarters on Nov. 9 regarding a landlord/tenant dispute in Westmoreland.

The next day, police looked into laws pertaining to gun ownership and possession and responded to a caller’s concerns about the well-being of a relative.

On Nov. 11, a caller reported getting a call from a worker who said an unknown pickup truck was parked on her property. Police located a hunter who was tracking a deer and had the caller’s permission to be on the property.

Police received an anonymous report about a load of concrete blocking a roadway in Shorewood. Police spoke to the individual involved who said the concrete would be removed.

Alarms

A residential alarm was set off on Nov. 5 in a West Neck basement; the alarm had been left on by mistake while the house was being winterized.

The SIFD responded to three alarms on Nov. 6, 7 and 8. One was a carbon monoxide alarm set off in Menantic and ruled as a false alarm. The second, a fire alarm, in West Neck was also a false alarm, tripped by accident. A Center caller was notified by the alarm company on the 8th that a fire alarm had been activated at his residence. The SIFD found no indication of any fire.

On Nov. 11, a motion detector at the front door and in the foyer of a Silver Beach home was set off; officers checked the outside of the residence; the premises were secure.

Animal incidents

Police put down an injured deer in the Center on Nov. 7. A caller found a dog in the Center on Nov. 8; a neighbor recognized the dog and it was returned to its owner. Police searched the Center for a dog reported at large on Nov. 8 with negative results.

Also on the 8th, police removed an owl trapped in a Center home and released it outdoors.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 6, 7, 8 and 10. An aided case on Nov. 9 refused medical attention and on Nov. 9 EMS took care of another person in the home.

Comments

comments