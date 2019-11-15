Conversation: Jimbo Theinert talks post traumatic growth in the wake of his brother’s tragic passing

Brought to you by:

Shelter Island’s Jimbo Theinert has dedicated much of his time to helping veterans and their families since the tragic passing of his brother 1LT Joseph J. Theinert nearly 10 years ago.



In Susan Carey Dempsey’s recent conversation with Theinert, they spoke about the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch, Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund, and more.

Past episodes:

Fighting Chance provides free counseling to East End cancer patients

Award-winning writer Robert Lipsyte on how he made his career and what makes him cry

Comments

comments