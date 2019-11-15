The PTSA Holiday Boutique is an annual event where students shop for family members and have their gifts wrapped by volunteers.

It is currently accepting donation of new and used gift items. Especially needed are gifts for dads, grandpas, uncles and brothers.

Also needed are wrapping supplies including wrapping paper, tissue paper, bows, ribbon, boxes, bags and tape.

Donations can be dropped off in the Shelter Island School lobby now through Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The boutique cannot accept stuffed animals, clothing, blankets or other fabric gifts.

Details: [email protected]

