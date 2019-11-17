Wysandria Woolsey and Paul King of New York City and Theresa and Robert Andrew of Shelter Island are happy to announce the engagement of their children Jessie Elizabeth King and John Reeve Andrew. A spring, 2021 wedding is planned.

The couple met in college at Bennington College in Vermont and have since shared their life together in France, Shelter Island and New York City where they currently live and work. Jessie and Reeve created their own business, King Andrew Cheese Carriage, which operates on Shelter Island.

Jessie graduated from Teachers College at Columbia University in 2018 and teaches at the International School at Prospect Heights in Brooklyn. She is a professional dancer and performer for Dances by Isadora (Duncan) and enjoys studying and teaching dance. Reeve is a freelance private chef in Manhattan and on the East End. While he operates the couple’s business year-round, he teaches the summer culinary arts program at the Ross School in East Hampton. He was formally trained at the Italian Culinary Institute in New York City and Parma, Italy.

Comments

comments