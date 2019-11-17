Sylvester Manor musings

Winter volunteers wanted

The 2019 Sylvester Manor farm crew has departed and the manor needs some help caring for the chickens over the winter. If you’re interested in volunteering please contact the manor, [email protected]

Farm with us!

The manor is currently looking to build its 2020 farm crew. It will be hiring for three paid apprenticeships for the 2020 season running from April 1 to Nov. 1. Experience is not required but preference will be given to those who have worked at least one season on a farm. Apprentices will gain experience in all aspects of operating a small-scale vegetable operation. Duties will include planting, harvesting, weeding, livestock care and farmstand operations. For more information visit sylvestermanor.org.

Looking for docents

Sylvester Manor is looking for history enthusiasts to become docents and to help tell manor stories as tour educators and guides for the 2020 season.

Please contact curator/archivist Donnamarie Barnes at [email protected] for additional information.

Comments

comments