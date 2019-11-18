The following case was adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 4, as reported by the court. Judge Helen Rosenblum was on the bench.

Mathew R. Jankite of Brentwood pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor petit larceny and obstruction of breath, reduced from felony charges of strangulation, grand larceny and 3rd-degree robbery. Additional charges of 4th-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree sexual abuse, 3rd-degree criminal assault and 2nd-degree criminal trespass were covered by the guilty plea. He was sentenced to 11 months in jail, a $205 surcharge and a 5-year stay away order of protection.

Four cases were adjourned to later dates, one at the request of the court and three at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Nov. 4, as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges, and were assessed a state surcharge in addition to fines.

Marie Evans of New York, N.Y., to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Georges T. Fakhry of Brookline, Mass., to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Israel T. Germano of Water Mill, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Bruce M. Hopke of Shelter Island, to aggravated unlicensed operation, fined $200 plus $93.

Donna Anderson of Shelter Island, to aggravated driving while intoxicated, covering other charges of lane violation, turn signal violation and no inspection, fined $1,000 plus $400, one year revoke, one year ignition interlock device and one year conditional discharge.

Emil A. Kratzman of Rowayton, Conn., to driving while intoxicated, given a 90-day suspension.

Cezary Kropiwnicki of Southampton, to speeding 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, fined $75 plus $93.

Thomas M. Larusso of Belmar, to a stop sign violation, fined $50 plus $93.

Geoffrey B. Miles of Greenport, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Dixie R. Salas of Southampton, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Ruth A, Shortt of Brooklyn, to a parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Kieth C. Voneiff of Southold, to a turn violation, fined $50 plus $93.

The case of Scott G. Sivco of Shelter Island in 3rd degree menacing and 3rd degree criminal trespass was scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 10.

Fifteen cases were adjourned to later dates, seven at the request of the court and eight at the request of defendants or their attorneys.

