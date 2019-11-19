Islander arrested for assault

Thomas P. Ritzler, 48, was arrested on Monday at 5:45 p.m. by Shelter Island Police officers and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree strangulation, and one count of criminal mischief.

Police said Mr. Ritzler’s arrest was the result of a reported domestic dispute and “conduct over several months prior to the arrest.”

Mr. Ritzler, police said, was processed at police headquarters, arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court, and released on $10,000 cash bail. He was directed to return at a later date.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

