Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Following an investigation into a reported domestic dispute and a history of problems over several months, police arrested Thomas P. Ritzler, 48, of Shelter Island on Nov. 18 on the following felony charges: two counts of assault in the 2nd degree and three counts of strangulation in the 2nd degree. Mr. Ritzler was also charged with one count of criminal mischief – a misdemeanor.

He was processed and then arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court where he was released on $10,000 cash bail and instructed to return to court at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Summonses

Diego R. Tarqui of East Hampton was given a ticket on North Menantic Road on Nov. 12 for driving with no/inadequate lights.

On the 13th, Robert A. Merrill of Rensselaer, N.Y. received a summons on North Cartwright road for speeding – 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Police conducted 17 traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, Menantic, South Ferry, Cartwright, the Heights and West Neck every day between Nov. 12 and 18, resulting in two tickets and nine warnings to motorists.

Other reports

A motion alarm at a home in the Heights was set off accidentally by the caretaker on Nov. 12. That day, police investigated a possible gift card scam in West Neck.

A person visited police headquarters on Nov. 13 to complain about a tenant dispute and was advised to contact police again if the hostilities escalated.

Also on the 13th, a possible violation of an order of protection was reported.

On Nov. 14, police assisted the East Hampton Town police with the transport off-Island of an arrested person.

Police received a report on Nov. 14 about an unauthorized person hunting in Dering Harbor. An officer located the hunter who was permitted to hunt there but had parked his vehicle in the wrong location. He moved the vehicle and resumed hunting.

An anonymous caller told police on Nov. 14 about a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign in the Center. Police searched the area but the vehicle had gone.

The same day, police responded to a report of broken water pipes at a Hay Beach home. An officer gained entrance and turned off the water; there was no damage.

During the week, officers completed two training sessions off-Island: An “intoxilyzer” recertification class in Yaphank and a fourth-quarter rifle qualification.

On Nov. 15, a Center caller reported that a neighbor’s tree had fallen on her property. Also on that day, a caller requested that the police document, for information purposes, respond to an on-going complaint with a Menantic neighbor. Police also followed up on a report about a missing trailer.

A Cartwright caller told police on Nov. 16 that an unknown vehicle had pulled into the driveway at night. The lights were turned off but it did not appear that anyone had left the vehicle. An extra patrol of the area was requested. The incident was caught on video surveillance and it will be reviewed by the responding officer.

During the week police opened an investigation into a Suffolk County Crime Stoppers tip-line request. Officers checked on the well-being of two individuals, followed up on found property and unlocked two vehicles with the keys inside.

Alarms

Police responded to a burglary alarm in Hay Beach on Nov. 13 and found the building was secure. The next day, the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) investigated a carbon monoxide alarm. Although there was an odor of possibly burning wires, the source was not located and it was declared a false alarm.

Also on the 14th, a neighbor reported hearing an alarm at a Menantic residence. Police found the faulty alarm in a dumpster on the property.

A Center caller on the 17th told police that the CO alarm was “chirping,” but the SIFD found no trace of carbon monoxide and stated that the sensor mechanism had expired.

Also on the 17th, an alarm company informed police that Ram Island homeowners were attempting to change batteries in the smoke detector when it was set off. This was confirmed by the SIFD.

Animal reports

Injured deer in Cartwright and the Center were put down by police on Nov. 12 and 18.

Dogs at large were reported in a Center playground and in Silver Beach on Nov. 15. Police searched the areas with negative results.

A caller reported finding a small dog in Silver Beach on Nov. 12; police returned it to the owner. A caller told police about barking dogs in Hay Beach on Nov. 14 and was concerned about their access to shelter. The dogs were not barking when police arrived and had access to the house through a dog door.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov. 14 and 15. On Nov. 18, a fourth patient was taken to Klenawicus field on Nov. 18 and airlifted by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

