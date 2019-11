Help families in need by donating clean and gently used winter clothing to the Shelter Island School National Honor Society’s winter coat drive.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 22 in the school’s lobby. They are accepting coats, hats, socks, boots, scarves and gloves.

For more information contact Debbie Sears at 631-749-0302, ext. 108 or [email protected]

Comments

comments