Island calendar: Nov. 21, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba Gold : Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

French: The Shelter Island Library presents an intermediate French conversation class at 11 a.m. facilitated by Alix Shearer and Elisabeth Heimann. 631-749-0042.

Seniors: Shelter Island Rec hosts the “Out to Lunch Bunch” at Cittanuova from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 60 and up. Take a break from life and enjoy lunch while visiting restaurants off Shelter Island. Space is limited so sign up early. Must be able to step in and out of the van. Register with Bethany Ortmann at 631-749-0309. Van will depart from Shelter Island Legion Hall. Fee: $6/$7 non-residents plus your individual lunch cost.

VR: The Shelter Island Library offers a virtual reality experience at 3 p.m. 631-749-0042.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Celebration: The Mildred Flower Hird Nature Preserve opens with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on Manhanset Road. Ms. Hird’s daughter, Esther Hunt, will cut the ribbon and open the preserve for public enjoyment. Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. Presented by the Town of Shelter Island, Village of Dering Harbor and Suffolk County Parks.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Shakespeare: The Shelter Island Library presents Shakespeare in the Community: Cymbeline at 12:30 p.m. Set in ancient Britain, Cymbeline is filled with hidden identities, elaborate schemes and violent acts. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the circulation desk.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Crafts: The Shelter Island Library presents Thanksgiving craft making at 11:30 a.m. 631-749-0042.

Book club: The Shelter Island Library presents the Mystery Monday Book Club discussing “A Place of Execution” by Val McDermid at 5 p.m. On a freezing day in December 1963, thirteen-year-old Alison Carter vanishes from her rural village. For the young George Bennett, a newly promoted inspector, it is the beginning of his most difficult and harrowing case. This taut psychological thriller won a number of awards.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Parents: Parents can gather at the Shelter Island Library at 10 a.m. to enjoy conversation, coffee and let children play. 631-749-0042.

Stories: The Shelter Island Library presents storytime at 11 a.m. 631-749-0042.

Kids: The Shelter Island Library presents a movie and picnic at 11:30. 631-749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Family fun: Mashomack Preserve offers family fun “Reptiles: A live animal presentation” at 1 p.m. Lizards and turtles and snakes, oh my! A Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist will entertain and amaze you with facts about the very cool adaptations that reptiles need to survive. Close-up views guaranteed. Rain or shine.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Plunge: The Friends of the Shelter Island Library presents the 10th annual Turkey Plunge at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. The plunge takes place rain or shine. Register in person at the library or online at turkeyplunge.bpt.me. Admission: $25 prior to the 30th, $30 on the day of the plunge.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Nov. 21: IT Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

Nov. 21: Green Committee meeting, noon.

Nov. 21: Water Quality Improvement meeting, 6 p.m.

Nov. 21: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

