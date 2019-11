Interested in being a volunteer docent at The Shelter Island History Center?

The Center would love to have you. The Center is open year-round, Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Training is provided and shifts are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Please call or email to join our team at 631-749-0025 or [email protected]

