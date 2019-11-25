Town Board sets hearings on land acquisitions

The Town Board set Dec. 13 for public hearings on the possible acquisition of three properties to be maintained as open spaces as recommended by the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board.

The parcels are:

• A conservation easement on approximately 16 acres of land owned by Sylvester Manor.

• Acquisition of 6.7 acres owned by Peconic Land Trust at Ned’s Lane.

• Acquisition of 7.68 acres at 4 Nostrand Parkway owned by Sandra O’Connor, Russell O’Connor and Linda Casertano.

The hearings begin at 4:48 p.m. when the Town Board will pause from its regular meeting to hear public comments on the three potential acquisitions that, if approved, would be paid for with money from the Community Preservation Fund. Money for the CPF comes from a 2% tax that buyers pay when purchasing East End properties and is used in turn to purchase open space for preservation and fund water protection programs.

Details on the amounts each would cost are not yet available.

Following a public hearing on Nov. 1, at which there were no public comments on how to use approximately $15,570 in Community Development Block Grant funds, the Town Board voted last Friday to allocate the money for renovations to the Recreation Center at the American Legion Post.

In other actions, the Town Board:

• Made permanent retroactive to Nov. 15 what has been a temporary appointment of Shelby Mundy as account clerk since she has now taken and passed the required Civil Service test for the position.

• Awarded to Heritage Building Systems of North Little Rock, Ark., to construct a steel roof structure at the recycling center at a cost not to exceed $34,728.15. Heritage was the sole bidder on the project and Councilman Jim Colligan noted the bid was within the anticipated budget for the project.

• Reappointed Mike Laspia as a member of the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board for a term that expires on Feb. 2, 2022.

• Appointed Giovanna Ketcham and Katie Potter as assistant recreation leaders at a rate of $20 per hour.

Comments

comments