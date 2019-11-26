To lease or to buy? I am sure that many of us have thought about these options when looking for a vehicle.

I know that I have, and seem to have gone in favor of leasing my car, although it only came after a great deal of thought and financial analysis. Not to forget the fact that as seniors, we need vehicles that are trouble-free. And when we lease we can have a new car every three years or so and everything is guaranteed.

I am going to take you back to my first Jeep purchase about six years ago. I had never owned one but liked the mystique surrounding them. All the adventure of WW II in their history, their off-road capabilities, their rugged good looks and most of all, their ability to not be intimidated by any sort of weather. I would never have to factor in the weather when I planned my trips.

So after hearing an ad on WLNG about a sale at Mullen Motors in Southold, I went over and bought my first 2013 Wrangler two-door convertible. It could go anywhere in any weather but the travel was pretty raw and very bumpy. And the top was very difficult to raise and lower — sometimes taking a man and a boy and the better part of an hour to accomplish.

But you could not beat it in the summer — top down, doors off (yes they come right off their hinges with some unscrewing and effort), windshield folded down and the Beach Boys blasting from the radio. My grandchildren loved this but I quickly realized that it was a much younger man’s car.

I had heard that the four-door models were much smoother and the plastic hardtop had panels that could be removed by one person. I also heard that automatic transmissions made the Jeep less truck-like. I went to the dealer for a test drive and loved the purple Jeep. It was so smooth. It felt like a totally different machine. But that came with a price. The cost to buy was high but the lease figure seemed manageable.

After examining all the figures I decided to lease and settled on ten thousand miles per year. Looking back I realized that mileage was too low. During my two and one-half years of driving the 2017 I had reached the 30-thousand-mile limit and I had five months left to go before turn-in time.

I began to think about the cost per mile every time I went to Riverhead or New Jersey to visit my grandkids — no way to go through the next five months. And what if I wanted to take a road trip to points south in the winter? I’d keep watching the meter click away. Each extra mile was 20 cents. A 3,000-mile road trip would be an extra $600 in addition for fuel and tolls. How did I get into this financial mess? And I did not want to buy the Jeep at the end of the lease. Why pay big bucks for a used car?

I went back to the dealer after seeing a beautiful 2020 four-door model with a power top. Just push a button for the open air driving. I decided that I wanted this one and was able to start a new lease that would pick up the last five months of my current one and I’d have the new Jeep. And this time I signed on for 12 thousand miles per year. I should not go over that. And this new Jeep is even more comfortable than the last and has more room for the rear passengers.

And when I look back at all the cars I have had over the years and how much money was lost in depreciation, I am more convinced than ever that leasing is the best way for me to go. It’s also important to have confidence in your dealer and to cover the best lease plan to fit your needs.

Meanwhile, I hope that all my readers have a comfortable and happy Thanksgiving celebration with family and friends. I am going to my daughter and son-in-law’s house for dinner. One of my sons from New Jersey will also be there with his children. And I am going to bring baked stuffed clams for appetizers. I hope that the weather is OK for me to dig for them in my favorite spot.

