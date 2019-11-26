Shelter Island by the numbers

30.8

Acres of land make up the Mildred Flower Hird Preserve where Esther Hunt cut the ribbon last week opening the Dering Harbor site for public use

0

4-poster units that could be deployed on the Island next spring unless Animal Control Officer Beau Payne can secure an exemption from the state Department of Environmental Conservation from newly planned regulations

27.3

Percent increase in Community Preservation Funds on Shelter Island for the first nine months of 2019 compared with the same period the previous year

2,650

Dollars raised by members of the Shelter Island Chapter of the National Honor Society at their Cardboard Campout overnight Nov. 4 to 5 to support Habitat for Humanity

59

Vote margin for Councilman Jim Colligan over his closest competitor, Marcus Kaasik, after absentee and affidavit votes were counted; Mr. Colligan had only a 21-vote lead on Election Night

39

Coats collected at Daniel Gale/Sotheby’s office to date to help the less fortunate brave the upcoming winter. The coat drive continues with a request that gently used coats be brought to the real estate office in the Heights

2

Co-General Managers — Brian Cass and Ken McGuinness — are on board to lead the Shelter Island Bucks team during the summer of 2020.

