Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Theresa Denara of Shelter Island was given a ticket on Nov. 23 for a town code violation – dogs barking for more than 20 minutes in the Hay Beach area.

Accidents

Adrian Geovanny Villa-Lituma of Torrington, Conn. was on board the South Ferry on Nov. 19. He said he thought he had put his vehicle in park and had taken his foot off the brake. The vehicle lunged over the wheel chock and into the lift gate, causing more than $1,000 damage to the front end of the vehicle and minor damage to the gate.

Christian DeDalmas of Shelter Island was driving southbound on Manhasset Road on Nov. 20 when a deer jumped over the fence onto the southbound traffic. His vehicle hit the deer and the damage to the front of the vehicle was estimated at more than $1,000.

Other reports

On Nov. 19, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle in a Westmoreland driveway. Police responded and were told the car belonged to a home cleaner.

Police opened a confidential investigation on Nov. 19. That day, a caller reported, for information purposes, receiving unwanted calls, and police followed up on a reported post on social media.

Police were informed about a phone scam on Nov. 20 — a caller pretending to be an NYPD officer in an attempt to solicit personal information.

Also on the 20th, a caller notified police he would be searching for his cat on a Center business property — in the event someone thought he was trespassing and called 911. He was advised to let the animal control officer know if the cat was not found.

An injured deer was reported in the Center on Nov. 21 but was gone when police arrived. A second deer was stuck in a fence in the Center on Nov. 23. An officer freed the deer but its hind legs were severely injured; the deer had to be put down. An anonymous caller told police on Nov. 22 that a pickup truck had hit a wild turkey and killed it. Police searched the area for both the truck and the turkey with negative results.

On Nov. 22, a complainant told police that a false report had been made to Child Protective Services.

Police on patrol on Nov. 23 noticed what appeared to be debris behind a Heights building. That day, an officer followed up on a possible violation of an order of protection.

A Menantic resident complained to police about a dispute with a contractor on Nov. 24.

Also on the 24th, a Center resident reported on the possible compromise of the caller’s social media accounts. Police were told there were sparking wires along a flag lot driveway in the Center. An officer found that the power line was bare but there were no sparks. PSEG was notified.

Between Nov. 20 and 24, police conducted 10 traffic stops and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, resulting in four warnings to motorists.

During the short week, officers had lunch with pre-K students; participated in a rifle qualification training program in West Hampton; shut off a water supply valve to stop an outdoor shower leak; responded to two lost and found reports; jump-started a vehicle; and opened a second one with the keys locked inside.

Alarms

There were six alarms during the week. On Nov. 21, a fire alarm was accidentally set off in Hay Beach by a plumber soldering pipes. The next day, a residential alarm in Silver Beach was activated; the caretaker said he had a problem with the front door sensor while setting the alarm.

The same day, a toddler hit the emergency button in the library elevator, and a residential alarm on Ram Island was set off; the caretaker forgot to disable the alarm when letting someone into the residence. Also on Nov. 22, a residential alarm at a South Ferry home was activated; police found the windows and door secure.

On Nov. 23, a commercial alarm went off at the South Ferry Company by an employee who was not aware that the alarm had been set.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Nov, 19, 21 and 23.

