Town ready to sign Med Center deal

There are a couple of minor details to be worked out by Stony Brook University Hospital officials before that group accepts the lease agreement the Town Board has already authorized Supervisor Gary Gerth to sign.

The Town Board’s approval to sign an agreement came last Friday and the supervisor met with Stony Brook’s Chief Medical Officer Mark Sands, and another hospital representative Monday to push the agreement forward.

Mr. Gerth was expecting a final approval could come late Wednesday or sometime Friday after Thanksgiving, at which time he’ll make details public.

What is known is that the agreement is for five years. It appears that Stony Brook-approved doctors will occupy the front of the Medical Center while Dr. Peter Kelt, working as an employee of one of three other practices, will move to the back of the building, currently occupied by Dr. Nathanael Desire.

Mr. Gerth is still speaking with three medical groups that have shown an initial interest in bringing Dr. Kelt aboard so he would continue to have the support system he said earlier this year he would need to continue his practice. He would essentially function as an employee of one of those three groups, Mr. Gerth said.

Dr. Kelt has practiced on the Island for close to 40 years and told the Reporter last June he did not want to retire.

Dr. Desire is still in the mix as Stony Brook considers its final staffing, as is Dr. Josh Potter, who is expected to complete his residency at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital next spring. He lives on Shelter Island where he and his family would like to stay and is expected to be included in the agreement.

Another possibility could have Dr. Desire using the back office space two days a week and Dr. Kelt using that office three days a week. Dr. Desire, who offers medical services at Greenport’s Peconic Landing, has been working out of the Shelter Island Medical Center two days a week. Mr. Gerth said he believes Dr. Kelt would like to cut his hours back to three days a week.

Dr. Kelt hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

In a written statement that Mr. Gerth issued prior to the Nov. 5 election, the supervisor said, “While Stony Brook cannot hire Dr. Peter Kelt, they have no objection to allowing him to share space in the Medical Center so he can continue his practice. We would very much like to have Peter Kelt be a part of that plan and we are taking those steps within our control to ensure that occurs,” he said.

Because there were no details of an agreement from either the town or Dr. Kelt, the Reporter opted not to print the statement at the time, concerned that it might unfairly influence the election.

Plans at that time called for the town to give the space to Dr. Kelt at no cost, Mr. Gerth had written.

Whether that still is the case is unclear.

After months of negotiations marked by a period of acrimony last spring when Islanders flooded Stony Brook University Hospital officials with complaints after hearing Dr. Kelt would be ousted from the Medical Center, it appeared talks might break down.

Mr. Gerth was able to intervene, and while Dr. Kelt won’t be on the Stony Brook staff, he will be allowed to continue to practice at the Medical Center.

The Stony Brook lease would start on Jan. 1, 2020.

