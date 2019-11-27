Island calendar: Nov. 27, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba Gold : Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Family fun: Mashomack Preserve offers family fun Reptiles: A live animal presentation at 1 p.m. Lizards and turtles and snakes, oh my! A Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist will entertain and amaze you with facts about the very cool adaptations that reptiles need to survive. Close-up views guaranteed. Rain or shine.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Plunge: The Friends of the Shelter Island Library presents the 10th annual turkey plunge at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. The plunge takes place rain or shine. Register in person at the library or online at turkeyplunge.bpt.me. Admission: $25 prior to the 30th, $30 on the day of the plunge.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday mug making workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized coffee mug. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

Family: A parents circle gathers at the Shelter Island Library at 10 a.m. Parents can socialize with a cup of coffee while babies and toddlers play in a stimulating space.

Storytime: The Shelter Island Library presents storytime for kids at 11 am. featuring old favorites and new selections.

MS: The MS Carepartners Group gathers at the Shelter Island Library at 11 a.m. This free group is open to MS patients and their support partners. Both are equally important in the task of caring for the needs of the other. Therefore, we call them “carepartners.” This group will offer carepartners the opportunity to share their needs and concerns with each other and to be a support network. Facilitators are Lucille Buergers, LCSW, Shelter Island Town Social Worker and Laurie Fanelli, NP, Shelter Island Senior Center Director. Register: Sara Mundy at 631-749-1059.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday mug making workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized coffee mug. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

Tour: Shelter Island Recreation hosts its “NYC Do As You Please Trip” for a trip to New York City. Guests will be driven by bus to NYC where you will be on your own to explore. Go shopping, tour a museum, just make sure to meet back at the bus to catch the ride home. Meet at South Ferry-North Haven, bus leaves at 7:15 a.m. For ages 18 years and over. Fee: $30, resident; $40, non resident.

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday mug making workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized coffee mug. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

Holiday: The annual tree lighting takes place in front of the police station at 6 p.m. Cookies for the lighting can be dropped off at 5 p.m. at the Youth Center.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday mug making workshop from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized coffee mug. Supplies are free but limited to sign up prior to your day of choice.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Dec. 2: W.MA.C. meeting, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3: Capital Planning Grants Committee, 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 3: Town Board work session, 1-3 p.m.

Dec. 3: E.M.S. meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 4: Deer & Tick Committee meeting, 10 a.m.

Dec. 4: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Dec. 5: Water Quality Improvement meeting, 6 p.m.

Dec. 9: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 9: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14, Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

