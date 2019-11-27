A recipe for roast duck

The Shelter Island Historical Society found this roast duck recipe in its archives. November means Thanksgiving with families getting together to gorge on turkey and stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, but there was a time on Shelter Island when turkey was a luxury and celebration dinners were homegrown vegetables and hunted meat.

The society couldn’t find a recipe for turkey in any of its old cookbooks, but here is one for duck, short on vegetables but long on fat and onions. It comes from ‘The Rumford Complete Cookbook’ that belonged to Fannie Cartwright and is dated 1912.

