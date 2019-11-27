THIS WEEK

THANKSGIVING DINNER

The Shelter Island Lions Club is hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner open to all families on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. in the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Guests are welcome to bring a dish to share or help with the evening. The Lions Club is providing turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. Rides to the dinner can be arranged if set up in advance and meals can be sent to anyone who cannot leave their home due to an illness or disability. Details: Mary Kanarvogel, 631-749-1678.

REPTILE FUN

Mashomack Preserve offers family fun “Reptiles: A live animal presentation” on Friday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. A Quogue Wildlife Refuge naturalist will discuss facts about the adaptations that reptiles need to survive. Close-up views guaranteed. Rain or shine.

PTSA BOUTIQUE

The PTSA Holiday Boutique is where students shop for family members and volunteers wrap gifts. It is currently accepting donations of new and used items. Especially needed are gifts for dads, grandpas, uncles and brothers. Gift wrapping supplies are also needed. Donations can be dropped off in the Shelter Island School lobby through Tuesday, Dec. 10. Stuffed animals, clothing, blankets or other fabric gifts are not accepted. Details: [email protected]

NYC TRIP

Shelter Island Recreation hosts its “NYC Do As You Please Trip” on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Guests will be driven by bus to NYC where you will be on your own to explore — just make sure to meet back at the bus to catch the ride home. Meet at South Ferry-North Haven, bus leaves at 7:15 a.m. For ages 18 years and over. Fee: $30, resident; $40, non resident.

TREE LIGHTING

The annual tree lighting takes place in front of the police station on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. Cookies for the lighting can be dropped off at 5 p.m. at the Youth Center.

NEXT WEEK

CRAFT FAIR

The annual Friends of the Library Craft Fair takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PAJAMA PARTY

The Shelter Island Recreation Center presents its Polar Express pajama party on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Youth Center. Wear pajamas, watch the “Polar Express” and enjoy cocoa and cookies afterward. A holiday photo corner will be set up so be sure to bring your camera. Fee: $5 per family.

TREE LIGHTING

East End Hospice’s annual Tree of Lights Ceremony takes place at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, December 7, at 2:30 p.m. This is an occasion honors the memory of friends and family members with special tributes, spoken remembrances, and music. Ornaments are hung on a tree in memory of loved ones. For questions call the EEH development office at 631-288-7080.

HOLIDAY PARTY

The Shelter Island Historical Society presents its annual holiday party at Havens Barn on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate the beauty and happiness of the holiday season and relax with friends and neighbors while enjoying holiday refreshments, delicious hors d’oeuvres and live music. Suggested Donation: $50 per person. To receive an invitation, please make a donation at shelterislandhistorical.org/becomeadonor by Dec. 4.

TEA & TREE

Sylvester Manor presents its 67th annual Holiday Tea & Tree on Sunday, Dec. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Manor House. Inspired by holiday traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske, it is a celebration where the manor expresses its gratitude to all of its supporters. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org.

COMING UP

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Havens Store is open for holiday shopping on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12-14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS

The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday workshop where guests will make T-shirts and tote bags on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized T-shirt or tote bag for a holiday gift. Supplies are free but limited so sign up in advance.

HOLIDAY FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a holiday extravaganza for families on Friday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. Featuring stories, treats, crafts and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS

The Shelter Island Library hosts a crafting group to make pom pom garlands on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. Create a festive holiday garland with instructor Stephanie Raffel. Fee: $5. Register: 631-749-0042.

HOLIDAY FUN

Mashomack Preserve presents its Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring mulled cider, eggnog and the good cheer of the season are the perfect complement to the Bass Creek Cottage’s festive decorations. Join in the holiday spirit with neighbors and friends, sing favorite songs and tour Mashomack’s 19th century Victorian mansion, decked out in her holiday greens. Nature craft activity for kids.

