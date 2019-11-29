What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Shaun W. McGee, a first-time respondent, but a long-time reader, weighed in correctly this week (see below). Shaun wrote to us: “I guess them every week, but I’ve never responded. This week’s picture is the bathroom at Wades Beach.”

Thanks for sending, Shaun, and welcome aboard.

Cynthia Michalak was all over it, responding to our website and Tom Speeches wrote, saying, “Last week’s photo is the building at Wades Beach, with rest rooms and changing areas. It’s been there for many, many years. The newer pavilion dedicated just over a year ago now is to the right of the older building.”

The pavilion, opened last year, is a gift from the Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation, which footed the approximately $20,000 cost. Island architect Pamela Pospisil worked on the project pro bono.

The town also contributed to the effort that will allow the elderly and people with disabilities to join in family fun and have a day at the beach.

The Highway Department donated all materials and labor to construct the foundation and the walkway to the bathrooms.

