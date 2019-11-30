Ladies bowling: A winter trend?

By Julia Best

All six teams in the Ladies Winter League maintained their position in the standings for week seven. Will this be the winter trend — new teams ruling the ranks with friendly rivalries forming?

The illustrious president of the league reigns supreme in week seven as the Bowler of the Week. Stephanie Tybaert rolled a series that was 66 pins over her average. She basically ruled the lanes on Sunday night with a turkey and the highest scores and the most marks and everything else including music.

Steph put her playlist on but was not to be distracted by the hits. It was Jules Best who caused the commotion about her teen idol whose name she couldn’t remember. While she was benched for the last game, Jules had to do something to help her team and distract the Odd Balls.

Almost everyone danced, remembering their disco moves and “the bump.” Amidst the rocking and rolling, Jo Jo Kresack pulled out her phone while Jenn Wissemann led the disco inferno and the mystery was solved. Wouldn’t you like to know? But, what happens at the Legion, stays at the Legion (unless you visit and join the fun). When the last dance played, the Odd Balls claimed 7 out of 11 points from the Guttersnipes.

We’ve Been Framed squeaked by the Fabulous Five for a 6 to 5 win on Monday night. A few of the league’s high rollers damped it down a bit which made for an interesting evening of bowling. There were so many fences drawn on the tally sheet for both teams that it was hard to read the actual scores. Nonetheless, one Fab Fiver stood out when she threw a game that was 48 pins over her average.

The star bowler of the night was captain Essie Simovich of the Fabs. This close match-up kept WBF at the top of the league list and the Fabs in third place despite Essie’s big second round game. The heat is on between these two teams and this may be the fire that fuels the winter league right into spring.

Another close match-up ended week seven when Louie’s Shear Delights held the Alley Cats at bay (6-5). It was Pam Jackson who boarded the highest score of 142 on Tuesday. While Phyllis Power and Willette Hoffmann tossed a couple of good games, it was Pam who executed the best series of the outing and gave her Shears the edge they needed to clip the Cats.

Another rivalry might be forming at the other end of the standings as the Delights and Cats held their places. Maybe the Guttersnipes are the team to watch as they sit stealthily at the bottom of the list.

Other than the loads of fun and rolling adventures we have at the Legion, there is a lot to be thankful for in life. May you see the little joys in every day and be thankful for them (and keep bowling).

Bowling Question of the Week: Recently at the Legion, someone wondered out loud why bowling shoes are different colors. It’s a good question. Why are bowling shoes at the lanes different colors?

Answer to Last Week’s Question: The year the original AMF equipment was installed at the Legion Hall was (c) 1972. Ask Dave Clark for details on the mechanical history of the Legion works. Changes will be needed in the near future to keep the lanes running in good order.

Comments

comments