Letters to Santa

Kids can send letters to Santa via the Shelter Island Recreation Department.

Children can communicate with Santa Claus and his elves thanks to the team at Shelter Island Recreation (SIR).

Children who send letters to Santa through SIR will receive a personal letter back from Santa.

To make sure Santa gets letters in time for Christmas, they need to be received by SIR by Monday, Dec. 9 with  your return address.

Send letters to:

Santa Claus

C/O Shelter Island Recreation

PO Box 970

Shelter Island, NY 11964

For details, contact Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann at 631-749-0309 or visit shelterisland.recdesk.com.

