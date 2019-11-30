Children can communicate with Santa Claus and his elves thanks to the team at Shelter Island Recreation (SIR).

Children who send letters to Santa through SIR will receive a personal letter back from Santa.

To make sure Santa gets letters in time for Christmas, they need to be received by SIR by Monday, Dec. 9 with your return address.

Send letters to:

Santa Claus

C/O Shelter Island Recreation

PO Box 970

Shelter Island, NY 11964

For details, contact Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann at 631-749-0309 or visit shelterisland.recdesk.com.

