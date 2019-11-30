Children can communicate with Santa Claus and his elves thanks to the team at Shelter Island Recreation (SIR).
Children who send letters to Santa through SIR will receive a personal letter back from Santa.
To make sure Santa gets letters in time for Christmas, they need to be received by SIR by Monday, Dec. 9 with your return address.
Send letters to:
Santa Claus
C/O Shelter Island Recreation
PO Box 970
Shelter Island, NY 11964
For details, contact Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann at 631-749-0309 or visit shelterisland.recdesk.com.