Islander takes top prize in his division in Montauk race

Rick Denning of Big Ram Island, won his race group at the Montauk Thanksgiving Day Race for the third consecutive year on Thanksgiving Day. This despite, Mr. Denning said, spending most of 2019 in rehab for skiing and later, tennis injuries.

The mid-40s temperature brought out a bumper crop of runners. This was Montauk, so in exchange for avoiding last year’s frigid conditions, runners faced incredible gusts of wind that were always in your face despite the circular course.

Congratulations, Rick!

