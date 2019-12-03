Shelter Island by the numbers

17-0

Vote of Suffolk County Legislators to implement a comprehensive tick management control plan initiated by Bridget Fleming (D-Noyack) and Kara Hahn (D-Setauket)

126

Individuals, many in costumes, braved frigid temperatures last Saturday to run into the water at Crescent Beach in the annual Turkey Plunge that benefits the Shelter Island Library

3

Contenders for the Democratic Party nod to unseat Congressman Lee Zeldin with County Legislator Bridget Fleming joining previously announced candidates Perry Gershon and Nancy Goroff

726

Dollars available to families who meet the criteria for assistance with heating costs and repairs through the federal Home Energy Assistance Program, with information available at 800-342-3009

936

Dollars raised by Shelter Island fifth graders in two weeks time to benefit Heifer International, an organization that works to turn hunger and poverty into hope and prosperity by bringing sustainable agriculture and commerce to areas throughout the world

31

Turkey pictures and illustrations of turkeys appeared in the Reporter’s Nov. 28 Thanksgiving edition

