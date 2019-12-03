Town signs with Stony Brook on Medial Center

Shelter Island Town and Stony Brook University Hospital officials have signed a five-year lease agreement that takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, when the Winthrop Hospital agreement with Dr. Peter Kelt ends.

But there’s now a question about Dr. Kelt’s tenure, based on a written statement he released Monday presenting a conflict between expectations town officials have and Dr. Kelt’s plans.

The doctor, who has practiced on the Island for 37 years put out a statement Monday he titled, “Dr. Kelt says NO DEAL.”

Before residents who have rallied to keep Dr. Kelt on the Island protest again, they should know he’s rejecting only one possibility that was put forth by Supervisor Gary Gerth last week.

The rejected option was the possibility that he and Dr. Nathanel Desire might share space, but Dr. Desire is expected to be among those working in the front office for Stony Brook. Dr. Josh Potter, who is completing his residency at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital next spring, is expected to start at the Medical Center in July 2020.

Dr. Potter is a Shelter Island resident with children attending school on the Island and has steadily indicated a wish to stay and be a part of the Stony Brook team. That appears to be a done deal, according to Mr. Gerth.

In January, it’s expected that Dr. Desire will occupy the front office space two days a week with perhaps another Stony Book appointed doctor, and either a nurse practitioner or physician assistant will likely be part of the team there.

Dr. Kelt called on town officials to postpone accepting an offer with Stony Brook until all options are explored.

“If there is no concrete alternative deal to the Stony Brook option inked by Christmas, the town should then sign with Stony Brook and I will retire,” Dr. Kelt said in his statement.

The reasoning behind Stony Brook’s decision about Dr. Kelt is because he’s not board certified and has one year of residency, not the three years now required.

Dr. Kelt said he has signed a letter of intent with a major healthcare provider to continue his practice and even expand it with more providers in his office at the Medical Center.

A second option is a relationship with Northwell Health, which operates Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, or another healthcare entity expanding into Greenport. It has interest in gaining referrals to that system and is considering Dr. Kelt’s practice as part of its operation.

Northwell and Peconic Bay have recently indicated they have plans to operate a medical practice in the former Capital One Bank premises on Main Street in Greenport.

Mr. Gerth said Northwell representatives told him they’re interested in operating the entire Shelter Island Medical Center. But he explained that while he had reached out to Northwell months ago, but heard nothing, he had gone ahead with the deal with Stony Brook.

Northwell is now rethinking its situation, but Mr. Gerth said it appears that group would take over the back office space and keep Dr. Kelt in place.

Hudson Medical is a second group that has been operating offices in Greenport and Riverhead and has interest in the back of the Medical Center building, keeping Dr. Kelt. Then there’s a third group of physicians from Lake Success who also have expressed a similar interest in the back office and in Dr. Kelt.

Having received approval from the Town Board to sign an agreement with Stony Brook, Mr. Gerth executed the agreement on Nov. 29.

Mr. Gerth said he expects to continue to push forward with Dr. Kelt and all three groups to determine which best meets the needs of the doctor and Island patients.

The supervisor said he believes a deal will be done soon.

Dr. Kelt will vacate the front office space by Dec. 17 so that some minor work relating to requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act can be done to that part of the building.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as soon as they are confirmed.

