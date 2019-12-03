Weather Service: Light snow and cold

Shelter Islanders woke to a light snowfall Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the snow will fade away this morning. It will be cold, with a high temperature of 40 degrees. A northwest wind at 17 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 33 mph, will make it feel more like 25 or 30 degrees­­. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy , according to the NWS, with a temperature of about 36 degrees, but a west wind at 13 to 16 mph, gusting to 26 mph, will bring wind chill values between 25 and 30 degrees.

