Weather Service: Light snow and cold

Shelter Islanders woke to a light snowfall Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the snow will fade away this morning. It will be cold, with a high temperature of 40 degrees. A northwest wind at 17 to 21 mph, gusting as high as 33 mph, will make it feel more like 25 or 30 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.
Tonight, it will be partly cloudy , according to the NWS, with a temperature of about 36 degrees, but a west wind at 13 to 16 mph, gusting to 26 mph, will bring wind chill values between 25 and 30 degrees.