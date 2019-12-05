O Christmas Tree!

Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, cookies and cider were contributed by Islanders for all who attended the great winter event. The school’s band was on hand for seasonal songs and carols, and the chorus kept the spirit alive.

Chamber President Art Williams presided and welcomed Santa and Mrs. Claus, who made an appearance.

There was a 30-second countdown and then the switch was flipped bringing the stately tree alive with lights.

Everyone moved on to Legion Hall where more cookies and cider were provided, and Santa and Mrs. Claus posed for pictures with the kids.

Comments

comments