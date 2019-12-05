Community

O Christmas Tree!

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS The official opening of the Christmas season happened yesterday with the annual tree lighting in front of Police headquarters in the Center.

Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, cookies and cider were contributed by Islanders for all who attended the great winter event. The school’s band was on hand for seasonal songs and carols, and the chorus kept the spirit alive.

Chamber President Art Williams presided and welcomed Santa and Mrs. Claus, who made an appearance.

There was a 30-second countdown and then the switch was flipped bringing the stately tree alive with lights.

Everyone moved on to Legion Hall where more cookies and cider were provided, and Santa and Mrs. Claus posed for pictures with the kids.

Carolers, from left, front row, Jade Samuelson, Lauren Gibbs, Mae Brigham and Lauren Farkas. Rear, Santa, Elena Schack, Jennifer Lupo, Franny Regana and Emma Martinez.

Joy to the world.

Back to the beginning: Brooke Kestler and Jackson Surerus flip the light switch for the tree.

