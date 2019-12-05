THIS WEEK

PTSA BOUTIQUE

The PTSA Holiday Boutique is where students shop for family members and volunteers wrap gifts. It is currently accepting donations of new and used items. Especially needed are gifts for dads, grandpas, uncles and brothers. Gift wrapping supplies are also needed. Donations can be dropped off in the Shelter Island School lobby through Tuesday, Dec. 10. Stuffed animals, clothing, blankets or other fabric gifts are not accepted. Details: [email protected]

CRAFT FAIR

The annual Friends of the Library Craft Fair takes place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PAJAMA PARTY

The Shelter Island Recreation Center presents its Polar Express pajama party on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Youth Center. Wear pajamas, watch the “Polar Express” and enjoy cocoa and cookies afterward. A holiday photo corner will be set up, so be sure to bring your camera. Fee: $5 per family.

TREE LIGHTING

East End Hospice’s annual Tree of Lights Ceremony takes place at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2:30 p.m. This occasion honors the memory of friends and family members with special tributes, spoken remembrances, and music. Ornaments are hung on a tree in memory of loved ones. For questions call the EEH development office at 631-288-7080.

TEA & TREE

Sylvester Manor presents its 67th annual Holiday Tea & Tree on Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Manor House. Inspired by holiday traditions begun by Alice and Andrew Fiske, it is a celebration where the manor expresses its gratitude to all of its supporters. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org.

SANTA’S WORKSHOP

The Shelter Island Historical Society presents Santa’s Workshop in the Barn on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island History Center. The event will feature the opportunity to take a free photo with Santa; crafts for children and adults who can create their own unique ornament and gifts; a view of the Shelter Island School Art Show; holiday refreshments and hot chocolate. The society is accepting unwrapped toys for children in need. Free.

NEXT WEEK

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Havens Store is open for holiday shopping on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS

The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday workshop where guests will make T-shirts and tote bags on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized T-shirt or tote bag for a holiday gift. Free. Register in advance.

HOLIDAY FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a holiday extravaganza for families on Friday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. Featuring stories, treats, crafts and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS

The Shelter Island Library hosts a crafting group to make pom-pom garlands on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. Create a festive holiday garland with instructor Stephanie Raffel. Fee: $5. Register: 631-749-0042.

HOLIDAY FUN

Mashomack Preserve presents its Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog and the good cheer of the season are the perfect complement to the Bass Creek Cottage’s festive decorations. Sing favorite songs and tour Mashomack’s 19th-century Victorian mansion, decked out in her holiday greens. Nature craft activity for kids.

COMING UP

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 19 to 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

SENIOR OUTING

Shelter Island Recreation hosts the “Out to Lunch Bunch,” a group of Islanders 60 and older, to visit off-Island restaurant, Corner Bar on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bethany Ortmann will assist the group as they take a break and enjoy lunch. Space is limited so sign up early. Must be able to step in and out of the van. Register: 631-749-0309. Van will depart from Shelter Island Legion Hall. Fee: $6 residents; $7 non-residents, plus individual lunch cost.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues featuring a reading of “A Christmas Carol” by Jenifer Maxson on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. Ms. Maxson will read from the condensed text that Dickens himself used for public readings.

SHAKESPEARE

The Shelter Island Library Shakespeare discussion group gathers to discuss “As You Like It” on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Take home a copy of the play available at the circulation desk. 631-749-0042.

KID FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a holiday storytime and craft for kids on Monday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

Dec. 28:

6:30 p.m.: “Home Alone” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Christmas Vacation”

(PG- 13)

Dec. 29:

6:30 p.m.: “Nightmare Before

Christmas” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Die Hard” (R)

Dec. 30:

6:30 p.m.: “Elf” (PG)

7 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (PG)

