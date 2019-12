Brought to you by:

In Susan Carey Dempsey’s recent conversation with Sergeant Terry LeGrady, they discuss the recent loss of LeGrady’s former NYPD partner Det. Brian Simonsen and the Shelter Island community’s outpouring of support in the months that followed.



Past episodes:

Jimbo Theinert talks post-traumatic growth in the wake of his brother’s tragic passing

Fighting Chance provides free counseling to East End cancer patients

