Our friend Don Bindler snapped the beautiful phot0s above and below, writing to us : “The rare harlequin duck that spent last winter in West Neck Bay appears to have returned. Only the second one recorded on Shelter Island, this adult drake harlequin is once again resident in the company of surf scoters — large sea ducks — in West Neck Bay. It most likely is the same bird and, if last year’s pattern is repeated, can be expected to stay until next April.”

