Dr. Kelt nears deal to stay at Medical Center

Supervisor Gary Gerth is expected to sign an agreement today with ProHealth to lease the back office of the Medical Center to Dr. Peter Kelt, who will be working for the Lake Success health network.

ProHealth has not yet signed the agreement, but has been in serious talks with Dr. Kelt, Mr. Gerth said. He’s ready to sign the agreement with the hope that ProHealth could conclude its agreement with Dr. Kelt and sign with the town by next week.

Dr. Kelt plans to close his front office on Dec. 18 and NYU-Winthrop, with whom he had been associated, will pull its equipment from that space the following day. Dr. Kelt will be examining the space in the back currently occupied by Dr. Nathanael Desire, who may be moving to the front office with doctors associated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Stony Brook officials signed a five-year lease agreement last week that takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, when the NYU-Winthrop Hospital agreement with Dr. Peter Kelt ends.

Stony Brook has indicated to the supervisor that its plans call for two doctors to occupy the front office along with a nurse practitioner and physician assistant. But it has not yet announced who the two doctors will be.

It’s anticipated that Dr. Josh Potter, who lives on Shelter Island, would be coming in to the Medical Center in July after he completes his residency at Stony Brook.

Mr. Gerth said he has a meeting with Dr. Desire Thursday night and will be urging him to agree to provide two days a week in the Stony Brook-leased space. Dr. Desire, who serves as medical director at Peconic Landing in Greenport, has been seeing Shelter Island patients two days a week.

[email protected]

Comments

comments