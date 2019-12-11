Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Jonathan P. Wilutis of Shelter Island was driving northbound on West Neck Road on Dec. 8 when a deer ran onto the roadway, causing over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side front of his vehicle.

The next day, Robert Brusilow of Shelter Island was headed southbound on North Ferry Road when his vehicle hit a deer crossing the road. There was no damage and no injuries. The deer was gone when police arrived.

A third accident was caused on Dec. 3 when Caitlin N. Binder of Shelter Island lost control of her vehicle, due to slippery conditions. The vehicle slid off South Ferry Road into a ditch. The vehicle had to be towed; there was minor damage to the front bumper.

SUMMONSES

During the week police conducted 15 traffic stops and radar and distracted driving enforcement in the Center, South Ferry, the Heights, West Neck and Cartwright. Officers issued two tickets and eight warnings to motorists.

Carolina D. Oakley of Providence, R.I. was driving on New York Avenue on Dec. 7 when she was ticketed by police for speeding — 40 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Aaron F. Matusow of Brooklyn was ticketed on South Ferry Road on Dec. 8 for driving with inadequate or no brake lights.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer responded to a tenant dispute on Dec. 3.

Hazardous road conditions, caused by snow, were reported to the Shelter Island Highway Department.

During the week, police responded to reports of four dead deer in South Ferry, Silver Beach and the Center.

On Dec. 4 a caller inquired about the possible eviction of a Silver Beach resident. Police advised the person that the eviction process is conducted by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office and could take several months.

On that day, an open bilco door at a West Neck residence was called in. An officer also found an unlocked side door; there was no sign of criminal activity in the basement or inside the house.

A complainant referred police to a previous altercation on Dec. 4 for information only. The caller did not want any police action taken.

An officer on patrol on Dec. 4 noticed an open storm door in the Center; the door was secured. Also on patrol the same day, police were alerted to a residential alarm in the Center. All the doors and windows were secure.

On Dec. 5, a caller reported finding the front door wide open. Police searched the residence of any sign of criminal activity and found none. The owner thought maybe construction workers, who had access, may have forgotten to lock the door

Police searched a Westmoreland home on Dec. 6 when the resident reported that property may have been taken; there was no sign of any criminal activity.

Police received a report on Dec. 6 from a Cartwright caller about a tailgating SUV; the area was patrolled with negative results.

An anonymous caller reported hearing gunshots in the Westmoreland area on Dec. 7.

Police located a person hunting ducks, with legal permits.

Also on the 7th, an anonymous caller reported a dog at large in Hilo; an officer returned the dog to its owner.

The next day, police responded when a motion alarm was set off at a Silver Beach home; the caretaker was contacted to reset the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three persons to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 4, 8 and 9.

