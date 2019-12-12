THIS WEEK

PTSA BOUTIQUE

The PTSA Holiday Boutique is where students shop for family members and volunteers wrap gifts. It is currently accepting donations of new and used items. Especially needed are gifts for dads, grandpas, uncles and brothers. Wrapping supplies are also needed. Donations can be dropped off in the school lobby through Monday, Dec. 16. Stuffed animals, clothing, blankets or other fabric gifts are not accepted. Details: [email protected]

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Havens Store is open for holiday shopping on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS

The Shelter Island Library offers a holiday workshop where guests will make T-shirts and tote bags on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Stop in after school and make a customized T-shirt or tote bag for a holiday gift. Free. Register in advance.

HOLIDAY FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a holiday extravaganza for families on Friday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. Featuring stories, treats, crafts and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

HOLIDAY CRAFTS

The Shelter Island Library hosts a crafting group to make pom-pom garlands on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. Create a festive holiday garland with instructor Stephanie Raffle. Fee: $5. Register: 631-749-0042.

HOLIDAY FUN

Mashomack Preserve presents its Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. Mulled cider, eggnog and the good cheer of the season are the perfect complement to the Bass Creek Cottage’s festive decorations. Sing favorite songs and tour Mashomack’s 19th-century Victorian mansion, decked out in her holiday greens. Nature craft activity for kids.

NEXT WEEK

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 19 to 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

SENIOR OUTING

Shelter Island Recreation hosts the “Out to Lunch Bunch,” a group of Islanders 60 and older, to visit off-Island restaurant, Corner Bar on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bethany Ortmann will assist the group as they take a break and enjoy lunch. Space is limited so sign up early. Must be able to step in and out of the van. Register: 631-749-0309. Van will depart from Shelter Island Legion Hall. Fee: $6 residents; $7 non-residents, plus individual lunch cost.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues featuring a reading of “A Christmas Carol” by Jenifer Maxson on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. Ms. Maxson will read from the condensed text that Dickens himself used for public readings.

SHAKESPEARE

The Shelter Island Library Shakespeare discussion group gathers to discuss “As You Like It” on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Take home a copy of the play available at the circulation desk. 631-749-0042.

KID FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a holiday storytime and craft for kids on Monday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

COMING UP

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues featuring Diana Malcolmson, author of “For the Love of Horses,” on Friday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. Ms. Malcolmson, known to many Shelter Islanders as “the horse lady,” grew up in the English countryside, riding horses from the age of 4. She studied painting in London and New York before moving to Shelter Island. In 1986, Ms. Malcolmson founded the Hampshire Farms Equestrian Center, which she ran until 2006. Her memoir “For the Love of Horses,” features her stunning depictions of the horses she has known as well as stories of friends and neighbors who share her love of these magnificent animals. Ms. Malcolmson’s talk is in conjunction with a display of her work in the gallery. Registration is appreciated.

INTERCAMBIO

Learn Spanish and English during Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engage in conversations in both languages. Informal, not a class. Featuring light refreshments. Free.

KID FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a builder challenge for kids on Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. Use Legos and marbles to build a maze.

BIRDING

The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House for birding on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. The group will gather on the first Saturday of each month. Coffee will be provided.

FULL MOON FUN

Visit Mashomack Preserve for a full-moon fields walk on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Walk the meadows of the preserve on a calm winter night. Bundle up and enjoy the open grasslands and a view of Shelter Island Sound by the light of the full moon. Enjoy the stars and listen to nature’s nightlife.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute offers free films at Greenport Theatre.

Dec. 28:

6:30 p.m.: “Home Alone” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Christmas Vacation”

(PG- 13)

Dec. 29:

6:30 p.m.: “Nightmare Before

Christmas” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Die Hard” (R)

Dec. 30:

6:30 p.m.: “Elf” (PG)

7 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (PG)

