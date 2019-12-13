Shelter Island by the Numbers

60,000

Dollars, the potential cost to fix high levels of nitrates at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

17-0

Vote of Suffolk County Legislators to implement a comprehensive tick management plan initiated by Bridget Fleming (D-Noyack) and Kara Hahn (D-Setauket)

4,000-5,000

Dollars, the cost of an ‘Optelec’ to enable people with glaucoma to read on a brighter and magnified screen; one unit was donated to the Senior Center by the family of the late Al Bevan and Senior Services Director Laurie Fanelli is hoping for contributions to purchase additional units

726

Dollars available to families who meet the criteria for assistance with heating costs and repairs through the federal Home Energy Assistance Program — information available at 800-342-3009

28.9

Percent increase seen in Community Preservation Fund money for the first 10 months of this year compared to last year

