Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Gundlach, Labrozzi

Robert D. Gundlach

Robert D. Gundlach of Shelter Island died at home on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. He was 95 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 16 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 North Ferry Road, officiated by Reverend Robert Griffin.

Interment with U.S. Military Honors will follow at Emily French Cemetery.

Cynthia P. Labrozzi

Cynthia P. Labrozzi of Shelter Island died at home on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was 77 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 2:00 P.M. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Robert Griffin.

Interment will follow at the Shelter Island Cemetery behind the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice, Post Office Box 1048,

Westhampton Beach, New York 11978-7048 would be appreciated.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.

