The start of the work week will be cloudy with a high temperature of 38 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The west wind at 9 to 11 mph will make it feel more like 25 to 30 degrees.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for rain and snow to move in after midnight, turning to sleet, with a steady temperature of about 36 degrees.

Little or no snow or sleet accumulation is expected.

