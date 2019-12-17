KidsNeedMoRE benefits Riverhead family

KidsNeedMoRE will be delivering toys to a Riverhead family with a child who is coping with cancer.

The organization sponsoring Camp Adventure — previously operating on Shelter Island before moving to Roscoe, N.Y. this past summer — reaches out to families throughout the area to provide support throughout the year.

At this time of year, KidsNeedMoRE runs its “Holiday Cheer Bus Elf Ride” delivering gifts to families whose resources are sapped by expenses related to cancer treatments.

The Riverhead family receiving a visit Sunday is not being identified in the interests of keeping it a surprise.

“We started this event knowing all parents feel the pressure to make the season magical for their children,” said organization president Melissa Firmes-Ray. “When families are stressed with medical visits, painful treatments and financial burdens, taking part in holiday festivities can be overwhelming,” she said. “We wanted to make the experience not only wonderful for the children, but also as a gift to the entire family and a way for everyone to enjoy the holiday together.”

On Dec. 10 KidsNeedMoRE hosted a special charity night at the Riverhead Holiday Light Show, the largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County to raise funds to help support the organization.

KidsNeedMoRE continues to hold events throughout the area, including the Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing benefitting Camp Adventure and held each spring at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Shelter Island.

