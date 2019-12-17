Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Gundlach, Schneidman

Robert D. Gundlach of Shelter Island died at home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was 95 years old.

Robert was born on May 10, 1924 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Dorothy A. (nee Southwood) and Harry E. Gundlach.

He graduated from Haaren High School in Manhattan. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served for two years during World War II, attaining the rank of corporal.

On April 9, 1949, he married the love of his life, Edythe B. (nee Sherman) Gundlach and together they had three children, eventually making their home on Shelter Island where they have resided for the past 30 years.

Robert was a member of the American Legion. He was also a member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and the choir there. He worked as an Insurance Underwriter for Travelers Insurance in Garden City, N.Y.

He is survived by his wife Edythe; children Janis Maracic (Jim) of Franklin Square; Nancy Levine (Ira) of Franklin Square; and Steven Gundlach (Lynne) of Towaco, New Jersey; grandchildren Lisa Maracic, Timothy Maracic, Samuel Gundlach, and Rachel Gundlach.

The family received friends on Monday, Dec. 16 at The Shelter Island Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, officiated by Reverend Robert Griffin.

Interment with U.S. Army Honors was at Emily French Cemetery.

Leesa “Ha Ha” Schneidman

Leesa Schneidman died on Dec. 13, 2019.

Born on March 23, 1963, she is survived by her brother Lou “The Flying Jew” and numerous relatives from the Schneidman, McErlean and Kaset families, as well as some amazing friends for over 40 years, her family said.

Leesa unknowingly and unselfishly began building her legacy here on Shelter Island around 1991. She uplifted the hearts of everyone she touched through her unique and professional style of service that might be equaled but never surpassed. She left the world a better place, her family noted.

She will be missed and remembered for a very long time. Family and friends are planning a celebration of Leesa’s life to be held in the spring on Shelter Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ronald McDonald House would be greatly appreciated. Send to Ronald McDonald House New York, 405 East 73rd St. New York, NY 10021.

