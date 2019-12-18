Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Accidents

Walter M. Richards of Shelter Island was driving on Manwaring Road, in front of the EMS building on Dec. 11, when a deer ran into his vehicle. Damage to the windshield was less than $1,000; there were no injuries.

On Dec. 12, Jason T. Green of Shelter Island was driving south on Midway Road when his vehicle hit a deer that had run in front of the vehicle. There was over $1,000 in damage.

An officer driving a police vehicle in Westmoreland on Dec. 13 hit a deer. There was no damage to the vehicle; the deer had to be put down.

Summonses

Lisa M. Milat of Shelter Island was stopped on South Ferry Road and given a ticket for driving an unregistered vehicle.

During the week, from Dec. 12 through 16, police conducted seven traffic stops and distracted driving and radar enforcement in the Center, South Ferry and the Heights resulting in one ticket and three warnings.

Other reports

On Dec. 10, the Police Department responded to a Drug Enforcement Administration report of an anonymous tip involving Shelter Island.

On the 11th, a complainant reported signs of hunters on his property, which had been posted with no trespassing signs. The hunters had gone, but the resident heard gunshots and saw tire tracks. He was advised to notify police as soon as he believed there were trespassers on his property.

An officer was dispatched on Dec. 11 to investigate a 911 hang-up call; he searched the property and dwelling with negative results. The owner was contacted and said no one was home at that time.

Two hazardous condition calls were received on Dec. 11 and 12. One caller reported black ice in the West Neck area; the Highway Department was notified. A low-hanging wire in the Center was called in; an officer set out traffic cones and notified PSEG.

On Dec. 12, police interviewed a person who had reported a possible document scam.

In the fourth deer incident of the week, a caller told police on Dec. 12 that loud, crashing sounds were coming from a downstairs Center business. Officers found a deer trapped inside the business suite, breaking objects while trying to get out. The deer was corralled to a back entrance and set free. Police determined that the deer had entered the store by jumping through a back window.

A Heights caller reported on Dec. 14 that someone may have moved items in his residence. He had no further details and was calling only for information purposes.

An officer on patrol on Dec. 14 noticed flooding in several Island locations; traffic cones were set up in five of them.

The same day, a person called in from his boat to report that someone was cutting down a tree in Westmoreland. Police responded but found no evidence.

While on patrol on the 15th, police noticed a small flame from the remnants of a bonfire, as well as several beer containers littered on the ground. The fire was put out.

The same day, a Center resident reported a power outage affecting a motion detector on the property. PSEG was aware of the problem, which took place briefly, from Manwaring Road to Bridge Street.

Police notified Verizon after receiving an anonymous report of low-hanging wires in the Heights.

Also on the 15th, a caller reported being harassed on social media.

Police responded to two separate calls regarding concerns about the welfare of the callers’ respective spouses on Dec. 16.

Alarms

On Dec. 14, an officer on patrol heard an audible alarm at a residence in the Heights; it was located in a box at the main entrance gate. A caretaker was aware of the problem and had requested a repair from the alarm company.

A residential alarm was set off in a garage in Silver Beach on Dec. 15. It was a false alarm; the caretaker was on the scene.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Dec. 10, 12 and 13.

Comments

comments