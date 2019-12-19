EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Core synergistics workout class with Trent Firestine. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Rec. Center/Legion Hall.

English class: Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. with Teri Piccozzi, Shelter Island Library.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 10 a.m. on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10 a.m. on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba Gold: Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m. at the rec center with Susan Binder.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

Seniors: Shelter Island Recreation hosts the “Out to Lunch Bunch,” a group of Islanders 60 and older, while off-Island restaurant, Corner Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bethany Ortmann will assist the group as they take a break and enjoy lunch. Space is limited so sign up early. Must be able to step in and out of the van. Register: 631-749-0309. Van will depart from Shelter Island Legion Hall. Fee: $6 residents; $7 nonresidents, plus individual lunch cost.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

FND: The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues featuring a reading of “A Christmas Carol” by Jenifer Maxson. Ms. Maxson will read from the condensed text that Dickens himself used for public readings. Registration appreciated.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Shakespeare: The Shelter Island Library Shakespeare discussion group gathers to discuss “As You Like It” at 12:30 p.m. Love blossoms in the Forest of Arden in this delightful exploration of romance, gender-swapping and nature. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Take home a copy of the play available at the circulation desk. 631-749-0042.

Holiday: Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

Holiday: The Shelter Island Library hosts a holiday storytime and craft for kids at 10:30 a.m.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

FND: The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues featuring Diana Malcolmson, author of “For the Love of Horses.” Ms. Malcolmson, known to many Shelter Islanders as “the horse lady,” grew up in the English countryside, riding horses from the age of 4. She studied painting in London and New York before moving to Shelter Island. In 1986, Ms. Malcolmson founded the Hampshire Farms Equestrian Center, which she ran until 2006. Her memoir “For the Love of Horses,” features her stunning depictions of the horses she has known as well as stories of friends and neighbors who share her love of these magnificent animals. Ms. Malcolmson’s talk is in conjunction with a display of her work in the gallery. Registration is appreciated.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

Intercambio: Learn Spanish and English during Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi at the Shelter Island Library from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engage in conversations in both languages. Informal, not a class. Featuring light refreshments. Free.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

Kids: The Shelter Island Library hosts a builder challenge for school-aged kids at 11 a.m. Use Legos and marbles to build a maze.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

Birding: The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House on the first Saturday of each month for birding from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. Coffee will be provided.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Nature: Visit Mashomack Preserve for a full moon fields walk from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Walk the meadows of the preserve on a calm winter night. Bundle up and enjoy the open grasslands and a view of Shelter Island Sound by the light of the full moon. Enjoy the stars and listen to nature’s nightlife.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Dec. 19: Water Quality Improvement meeting, 6 p.m.

Jan. 2: Water Quality Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 6: W.M.A.C. meeting, 6 p.m.

Jan. 13: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

