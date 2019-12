Shelter Island Recreation hosts the “Out to Lunch Bunch,” a group of Islanders 60 and older, to visit off-Island restaurant, Corner Bar on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bethany Ortmann will assist the group as they take a break and enjoy lunch. Space is limited so sign up early. Must be able to step in and out of the van. Register: 631-749-0309.

Van will depart from Shelter Island Legion Hall. Fee: $6 residents; $7 nonresidents, plus individual lunch cost.

