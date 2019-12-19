THIS WEEK

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Havens Store is open for holiday shopping from Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 19 to 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues featuring a reading of “A Christmas Carol” by Jenifer Maxson on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. Ms. Maxson will read from the condensed text that Dickens himself used for public readings.

SHAKESPEARE

The Shelter Island Library Shakespeare discussion group gathers to discuss “As You Like It” on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 12:30 p.m. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Take home a copy of the play available at the circulation desk. 631-749-0042.

KID FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a holiday storytime and craft for kids on Monday, Dec. 23, at 10:30 a.m.

NEXT WEEK

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Shelter Island Library presents Friday Night Dialogues featuring Diana Malcolmson, author of “For the Love of Horses” on Friday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. Ms. Malcolmson, known to many Shelter Islanders as “the horse lady,” grew up in the English countryside, riding horses from the age of 4. She studied painting in London and New York before moving to Shelter Island. In 1986, Ms. Malcolmson founded the Hampshire Farms Equestrian Center, which she ran until 2006. Her memoir “For the Love of Horses,” features her stunning depictions of the horses she has known as well as stories of friends and neighbors who share her love of these magnificent animals. Ms. Malcolmson’s talk is in conjunction with a display of her work in the gallery. Registration is appreciated.

INTERCAMBIO

Learn Spanish and English during Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Engage in conversations in both languages. Informal, not a class. Featuring light refreshments. Free.

KID FUN

The Shelter Island Library hosts a builder challenge for school-aged kids on Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. Use Legos and marbles to build a maze.

COMING UP

BIRDING

The Mashomack Preserve birding club will gather at the Mashomack Manor House for birding on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Never gone birding? No problem. This is a casual meet-up open to anyone interested in learning more about local species. The group will gather on the first Saturday of each month. Coffee will be provided.

FULL MOON FUN

Visit Mashomack Preserve for a full moon fields walk on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Walk the meadows of the preserve on a calm winter night. Bundle up and enjoy the open grasslands and a view of Shelter Island Sound by the light of the full moon. Enjoy the stars and listen to nature’s nightlife.

ACROSS THE MOAT

FILMS

The Manhattan Film Institute returns with free films at the Greenport Theatre.

Dec. 28:

6:30 p.m.: “Home Alone” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Christmas Vacation” (PG- 13)

Dec. 29:

6:30 p.m.: “Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG)

7 p.m.: “Die Hard” (R)

Dec. 30:

6:30 p.m.: “Elf” (PG)

7 p.m.: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (PG)

