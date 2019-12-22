Rabbi Berel Lerman from North Haven will lead the lighting of the Menorah, next to the Town Christmas tree, on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police Department.

“All are invited to participate in this wonderful occasion which celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good versus evil,” said Rabbi Lerman, who is spiritual leader of Center For Jewish Life – Chabad in Sag Harbor.

On Chanukah – the Jewish festival of lights — public menorah lighting ceremonies are held all over the U.S. and the world. Here on the East End there are several Menorah lightings taking place in Greenport, Southampton, Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Montauk.

The Shelter Island Menorah is sponsored by Center For Jewish Life – Chabad in Sag Harbor. Participants will enjoy Chanukah treats and melodies.

